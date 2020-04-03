Exceptional Tax Measures Announced by the French Government to Support the French Economy - Le Magazine des Affaires

Exceptional Tax Measures Announced by the French Government to Support the French Economy

By Laurent Borey, Benjamin Homo & Olivier Parawan



In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic, the French government recently proposed a legislative package of emergency measures consisting of (i) an Amending Finance Act for 2020, (ii) an Emergency Bill To Combat the Covid-19 Crisis and (iii) a Bill for Extending the Review Period in Constitutional Matters. In addition to this legislative package, the government has announced several tax and social measures that will be taken to support the French economy.

